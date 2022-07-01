Fyrirtækjaskrá
CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy Laun

Launasvið CleanChoice Energy eru frá $6,553 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Endurskoðandi í neðri enda til $185,925 fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá CleanChoice Energy. Síðast uppfært: 8/24/2025

$160K

Endurskoðandi
$6.6K
Gagnavísindamaður
$186K
Markaðsrekstur
$112K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$166K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at CleanChoice Energy is Gagnavísindamaður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CleanChoice Energy is $138,809.

