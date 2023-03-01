Fyrirtækjaskrá
City of Seattle Laun

Laun hjá City of Seattle eru á bilinu $96,361 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $201,000 fyrir Rafverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá City of Seattle. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
Median $135K
Viðskiptarekstrarstjóri
$172K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$161K

Byggingaverkfræðingur
$127K
Rafverkfræðingur
$201K
Forritstjóri
$105K
Verkefnastjóri
$153K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$152K
Tækniforritstjóri
$96.4K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá City of Seattle er Rafverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $201,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá City of Seattle er $152,235.

