CI&T Laun

Laun hjá CI&T eru á bilinu $17,078 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $121,295 fyrir Vöruhönnunarstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá CI&T. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $26.6K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Lausnaarkitekt
Median $33.9K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$20.2K

Gagnafræðingur
$17.1K
Mannauður
$95.1K
Vöruhönnunarstjóri
$121K
Vörustjóri
$42.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$42K
Ráðningaraðili
$22.6K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en CI&T es Vöruhönnunarstjóri at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $121,295. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CI&T es $33,892.

