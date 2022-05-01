Fyrirtækjaskrá
Chronograph
Chronograph Laun

Laun hjá Chronograph eru á bilinu $59,700 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Fjármálasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $208,950 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Chronograph. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$61.2K
Fjármálasérfræðingur
$59.7K

Vörustjóri
$209K
Algengar spurningar

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Chronograph, ir Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $208,950. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Chronograph, ir $100,600.

