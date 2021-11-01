Fyrirtækjaskrá
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Laun

Laun hjá Chipotle Mexican Grill eru á bilinu $30,150 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tæknirithöfundur í neðri kantinum til $156,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Chipotle Mexican Grill. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Þjónustuver
Median $38K
Vörustjóri
Median $156K

Fjármálafræðingur
$74.6K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$147K
Markaðsrekstur
$127K
Áætlunarstjóri
$60.3K
Verkefnisstjóri
$59.7K
Sala
$129K
Tæknirithöfundur
$30.2K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Chipotle Mexican Grill er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $156,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Chipotle Mexican Grill er $100,808.

