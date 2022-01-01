Fyrirtækjaskrá
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Laun

Laun hjá Chick-fil-A eru á bilinu $31,200 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri kantinum til $227,562 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Chick-fil-A. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Gagnafræðingur
9 $167K
10 $207K
Þjónustuver
Median $32K

Sala
Median $31.2K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $225K
Viðskiptarekstur
$184K
Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur
Median $104K
Viðskiptaþróun
$79.7K
Gagnafræðingur
$101K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$184K
Vöruhönnuður
$70.4K
Vörustjóri
$177K
Áætlunarstjóri
$186K
Verkefnisstjóri
Median $150K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Chick-fil-A er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the 10 level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $227,562. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Chick-fil-A er $151,996.

