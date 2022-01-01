Fyrirtækjaskrá
Checkmarx
Checkmarx Laun

Laun hjá Checkmarx eru á bilinu $117,476 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $238,800 fyrir Sala í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Checkmarx. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $118K
Markaðsmál
$214K
Vörustjóri
$117K

Sala
$239K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$135K
Lausnaarkitekt
$213K
Algengar spurningar

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Checkmarx er Sala at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $238,800. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Checkmarx er $173,938.

