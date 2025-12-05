CGI Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur Laun

Viðskiptagreiningarfræðingur kjör in United States hjá CGI eru á bilinu $64.7K á year fyrir Associate Business Analyst til $128K á year fyrir Lead Business Analyst. Miðgildi yearlegrar launapakka in United States er samtals $90.5K. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka CGI. Síðast uppfært: 12/5/2025
Heiti þreps
Heildarlaun
Grunnlaun
Hlutabréf
Bónus
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Fyrirtæki
Starfsþrep
Starfsreynsla í árum
Heildarlaun
