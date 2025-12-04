Fyrirtækjaskrá
CFGI
  • Laun
  • Endurskoðandi

  • Öll Endurskoðandi laun

CFGI Endurskoðandi Laun

Miðgildi Endurskoðandi launapakka in United States hjá CFGI er samtals $165K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka CFGI. Síðast uppfært: 12/4/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
CFGI
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Samtals á ári
$165K
Stig
Senior Manager
Grunnlaun
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$15K
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
3 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá CFGI?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Endurskoðandi hjá CFGI in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $175,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá CFGI fyrir Endurskoðandi hlutverkið in United States er $165,000.

Önnur úrræði

