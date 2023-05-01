Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cfd Research
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns
Helstu innsýnir
  • Leggðu fram eitthvað einstakt um Cfd Research sem gæti verið gagnlegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalsráð, val á teymi, einstök menning o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Vefsíða
    1987
    Stofnár
    351
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $10M-$50M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í pósthólfið þitt

    Gerast áskrifandi að staðfestum tilboðum.Þú færð sundurliðun á bótum í tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er varin með reCAPTCHA og persónuverndarstefna Google og persónuverndarstefna og þjónustuskilmálar eiga við.

    Völdu störf

      Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Cfd Research

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • Coinbase
    • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði