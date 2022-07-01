Fyrirtækjaskrá
CertiK
CertiK Laun

Launasvið CertiK eru frá $102,000 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $653,250 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda.

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $160K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $102K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$209K

Vöruhönnuður
$146K
Vörustjóri
$219K
Verkefnastjóri
$653K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$175K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$624K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at CertiK is Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $653,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CertiK is $192,035.

Önnur úrræði