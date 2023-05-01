Ceribell Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Launasvið Ceribell eru frá $111,720 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $401,849 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Ceribell. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Gagnavísindastjóri
$248K
Mannauðsmál
$112K
Vörustjóri
$226K

Ráðningarfulltrúi
$139K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$402K
Algengar spurningar

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Ceribell er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $401,849. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Ceribell er $225,623.

