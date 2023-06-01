Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cerberus Capital Management
Cerberus Capital Management Laun

Launasvið Cerberus Capital Management eru frá $78,400 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Ráðningarfulltrúi í neðri enda til $342,465 fyrir Áhættufjárfestir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cerberus Capital Management. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Endurskoðandi
$151K
Gagnavísindamaður
$164K
Mannauðsmál
$111K

Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$250K
Ráðningarfulltrúi
$78.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$265K
Áhættufjárfestir
$342K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cerberus Capital Management er Áhættufjárfestir at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $342,465. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cerberus Capital Management er $164,175.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Cerberus Capital Management

