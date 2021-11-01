Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cepheid
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Cepheid Laun

Launasvið Cepheid eru frá $68,340 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $196,015 fyrir Verkefnastjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cepheid. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $140K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $144K
Endurskoðandi
$147K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

59 9
59 9
Lífvísindaverkfræðingur
$194K
Efnaverkfræðingur
$131K

Ferliverkfræðingur

Þjónustusvið
$68.3K
Gagnavísindamaður
$151K
Fjármálagreinir
$147K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$171K
Markaðsrekstur
$112K
Vörustjóri
$163K
Verkefnastjóri
$196K
Verkefnastjóri
$168K
Tekjurekstur
$181K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$171K
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Cepheid je Verkefnastjóri at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $196,015. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Cepheid je $150,750.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Cepheid

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Asure Software
  • 2U
  • Omnicell
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Envestnet
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði