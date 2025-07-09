Fyrirtækjaskrá
Centrica
Centrica Laun

Launasvið Centrica eru frá $38,420 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Þjónustusvið í neðri enda til $117,761 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Centrica. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $103K
Skrifstofustarfsmaður
$38.7K
Þjónustusvið
$38.4K

Rafmagnsverkfræðingur
$66.8K
Vörustjóri
$118K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Centrica is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $117,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centrica is $66,842.

