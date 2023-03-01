Fyrirtækjaskrá
Centric Software Laun

Launasvið Centric Software eru frá $101,570 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Upplýsingatæknifræðingur í neðri enda til $255,000 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Centric Software. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Vöruhönnuður
Median $150K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $123K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$102K

Vörustjóri
$159K
Sala
$174K
Lausnarhönnuður
$255K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Centric Software is Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centric Software is $154,600.

