Centre for Development of Telematics Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur Laun

Miðgildi Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur launapakka in India hjá Centre for Development of Telematics er samtals ₹1.37M á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Centre for Development of Telematics. Síðast uppfært: 12/4/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
New Delhi, DL, India
Samtals á ári
$15.5K
Stig
L1
Grunnlaun
$15.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
1 Ár
Ár reynsla
1 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Centre for Development of Telematics?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Starfsnámslaun

Leggja til

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur hjá Centre for Development of Telematics in India er árleg heildarlaun upp á ₹3,315,767. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Centre for Development of Telematics fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur hlutverkið in India er ₹1,368,601.

Önnur úrræði

