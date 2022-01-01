Fyrirtækjaskrá
CentralSquare Technologies
CentralSquare Technologies Laun

Launasvið CentralSquare Technologies eru frá $50,388 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Tæknilegur höfundur í neðri enda til $172,135 fyrir Lausnarhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá CentralSquare Technologies. Síðast uppfært: 8/17/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $90.2K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$99.5K
Gagnavísindamaður
$102K

Tekjurekstur
$111K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$96.5K
Lausnarhönnuður
$172K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$50.4K
Algengar spurningar

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli CentralSquare Technologies:ssa on Lausnarhönnuður at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $172,135. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
CentralSquare Technologies:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $99,495.

