Fyrirtækjaskrá
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Laun

Laun hjá Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eru á bilinu $111,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $195,975 fyrir Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnafræðingur
Median $111K

Heilbrigðisupplýsingafræði

Economist
Median $140K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Verkefnastjóri
$149K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$196K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Centers for Disease Control and Prevention er Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $195,975. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Centers for Disease Control and Prevention er $140,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði