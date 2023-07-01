Fyrirtækjaskrá
Center for Economic Growth
    Um

    The Center for Economic Growth (CEG) is a professional economic and business development organization that helps businesses in New York's Capital Region. They offer support for businesses looking to relocate or expand, as well as entrepreneurship and workforce training services. CEG also provides resources, support, and opportunities for business growth, and helps businesses source quality talent. They receive funding from various organizations, including the NYS Foundation for Science, Technology and Innovation, NIST/MEP, and National Grid. CEG is responsible for assisting local manufacturing and technology companies in generating sales, improving infrastructure, and overcoming growth barriers.

    http://www.ceg.org
    Vefsíða
    1987
    Stofnár
    31
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $1M-$10M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

