Censys Laun

Laun hjá Censys eru á bilinu $122,400 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Ráðningaraðili í neðri kantinum til $289,100 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Censys. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
$289K
Ráðningaraðili
$122K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$199K

Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Censys er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $289,100. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Censys er $198,716.

