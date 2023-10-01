Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cellebrite
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Cellebrite Laun

Laun hjá Cellebrite eru á bilinu $125,143 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $226,125 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cellebrite. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $125K
Gagnafræðingur
$134K
Lausnaarkitekt
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Cellebrite هي Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $226,125. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Cellebrite هو $133,926.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Cellebrite

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Spotify
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði