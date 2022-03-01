Fyrirtækjaskrá
Celigo
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Celigo Laun

Laun hjá Celigo eru á bilinu $22,783 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsrekstur í neðri kantinum til $207,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Celigo. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $29.5K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vörustjóri
Median $207K
Viðskiptaþróun
$73.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Viðskiptavinaarrangur
$98.3K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$122K
Markaðsmál
$201K
Markaðsrekstur
$22.8K
Vöruhönnuður
$62.1K
Lausnaarkitekt
$59.3K
Tækniforritstjóri
$98K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Celigo er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $207,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Celigo er $85,815.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Celigo

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Hexagon PPM
  • Turvo
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði