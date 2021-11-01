Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cedar
Cedar Laun

Laun hjá Cedar eru á bilinu $121,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri kantinum til $235,000 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cedar. Síðast uppfært: 9/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
Median $235K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $150K

Vörustjóri
Median $121K
Ráðningaraðili
Median $145K
Mannauður
$149K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$158K
Lausnaarkitekt
Median $229K
Notendaupplifunarrannsóknarmaður
$124K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Cedar er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $235,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Cedar er $150,000.

