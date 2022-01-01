Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cambium Learning Group
Cambium Learning Group Laun

Launasvið Cambium Learning Group eru frá $50,250 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Mannauðsmál í neðri enda til $159,120 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cambium Learning Group. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $146K
Gagnavísindamaður
$111K
Mannauðsmál
$50.3K

Vörustjóri
$159K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$121K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$63.7K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cambium Learning Group er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $159,120. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Cambium Learning Group er $115,545.

