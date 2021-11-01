Fyrirtækjaskrá
Cambia Health Solutions
Cambia Health Solutions Laun

Laun hjá Cambia Health Solutions eru á bilinu $74,157 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Viðskiptasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $274,365 fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Cambia Health Solutions. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $112K
Endurskoðandi
$137K
Tryggingastærðfræðingur
$137K

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$74.2K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$83.6K
Vörustjóri
$122K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$274K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Cambia Health Solutions er Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $274,365. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Cambia Health Solutions er $122,385.

