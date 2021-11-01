Fyrirtækjaskrá
Calix
Calix Laun

Launasvið Calix eru frá $75,891 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $271,460 fyrir Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Calix. Síðast uppfært: 8/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $75.9K
Starfsmannastjóri
$78.8K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$192K

Vöruhönnuður
$186K
Vörustjóri
$122K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$121K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$271K
Lausnarhönnuður
$176K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Calix er Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $271,460. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Calix er $149,138.

