Bynder Laun

Laun hjá Bynder eru á bilinu $56,013 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $158,308 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bynder. Síðast uppfært: 9/11/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $70.7K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vöruhönnuður
Median $56K
Gagnafræðingur
$72K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur (ÚT)
$64.7K
Markaðsmál
$66.9K
Vörustjóri
$158K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$130K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Bynder is Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bynder is $70,728.

