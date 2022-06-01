Burns & McDonnell Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Laun hjá Burns & McDonnell eru á bilinu $9,278 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Byggingaverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $231,761 fyrir Lausnaarkitekt í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Burns & McDonnell. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Rafverkfræðingur
Median $111K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $144K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $74K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélaverkfræðingur
Median $110K
Verkefnastjóri
Median $210K
Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$129K
Byggingaverkfræðingur
$9.3K
Stjórnunarverkfræðingur
$95.8K
Iðnaðarhönnuður
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Stjórnunarráðgjafi
$99.5K
MEP Verkfræðingur
$131K
Vöruhönnuður
$119K
Lausnaarkitekt
$232K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Burns & McDonnell er Lausnaarkitekt at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $231,761. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Burns & McDonnell er $115,100.

