Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bungie
Bungie Laun

Laun hjá Bungie eru á bilinu $108,455 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Cybersecurity Analyst í neðri kantinum til $285,420 fyrir Markaðsmál í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bungie. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $163K

Tölvuleikjahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Mannauður
$187K
Markaðsmál
$285K

Vörustjóri
$249K
Ráðningaraðili
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Tækniforritstjóri
$143K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Bungie er Markaðsmál at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $285,420. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Bungie er $186,930.

