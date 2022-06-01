Fyrirtækjaskrá
BTC
BTC Laun

Launasvið BTC eru frá $21,710 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri enda til $84,356 fyrir Sölutæknifræðingur í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BTC. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$50.1K
Sölutæknifræðingur
$84.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$21.7K

Algengar spurningar

