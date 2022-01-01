Fyrirtækjaskrá
BT Laun

Launasvið BT eru frá $7,650 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnagreinir í neðri enda til $256,275 fyrir Sala í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BT. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $20.3K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
Median $43.6K
Starfsmannastjóri
$88.3K

Þjónustusvið
$29.2K
Gagnagreinir
$7.7K
Gagnavísindastjóri
$47.8K
Gagnavísindamaður
$17.5K
Fjármálagreinir
$88.3K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$119K
Mannauðsmál
$48.4K
Lögfræðimál
$184K
Markaðsmál
$107K
Vöruhönnuður
$42.7K
Vörustjóri
$73.2K
Verkefnastjóri
$113K
Verkefnastjóri
$9.4K
Sala
$256K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$80.1K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$61K
Lausnarhönnuður
$52.3K

Gagnahönnuður

Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$74.2K
Tæknilegur höfundur
$10.9K
UX rannsakandi
$81.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá BT er Sala at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $256,275. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá BT er $61,004.

