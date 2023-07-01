Fyrirtækjaskrá
Brickell Biotech
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Brickell Biotech sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in the United States. They focus on developing prescription therapeutics for autoimmune, inflammatory, and debilitating diseases. Their products include sofpironium bromide, BBI-02, BBI-10, and next-generation kinase inhibitors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with various organizations. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics was previously known as Brickell Biotech and changed its name in September 2022. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

    http://www.brickellbio.com
    Vefsíða
    2009
    Stofnár
    31
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $1M-$10M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Brickell Biotech

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Facebook
    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði