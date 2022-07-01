Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bombora
Vinnur þú hér? Gerðu tilkall til fyrirtækis þíns

Bombora Laun

Launasvið Bombora eru frá $109,450 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $151,875 fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bombora. Síðast uppfært: 8/20/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $152K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $147K
Vörustjóri
$109K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Vantar starfsheitið þitt?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á launagreiðslusíðu okkar eða bættu við launum þínum til að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Bombora je Gagnavísindamaður s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $151,875. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Bombora je $147,000.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir Bombora

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Arity
  • Brivo
  • Lucidchart
  • Corcentric
  • Intercom
  • Skoða öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði