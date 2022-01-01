Fyrirtækjaskrá
BlueVine Laun

Laun hjá BlueVine eru á bilinu $100,890 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $270,000 fyrir Viðskiptaþróun í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BlueVine. Síðast uppfært: 11/18/2025

Viðskiptaþróun
Median $270K
Gagnafræðingur
$101K
Fjármálafræðingur
$114K

Markaðssetning
$149K
Samstarfsaðilastjóri
$259K
Vöruhönnuður
Median $151K
Vörustjóri
$199K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$141K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$264K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá BlueVine er Viðskiptaþróun með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $270,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá BlueVine er $151,000.

