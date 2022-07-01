Fyrirtækjaskrá
BlueHalo
BlueHalo Laun

Laun hjá BlueHalo eru á bilinu $110,129 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Vöruhönnuður í neðri kantinum til $246,225 fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BlueHalo. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $120K

Fullstakkahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $203K
Vöruhönnuður
$110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Tækniforritstjóri
$246K
Algengar spurningar

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos BlueHalo er Tækniforritstjóri at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $246,225. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos BlueHalo er $161,500.

