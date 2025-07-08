Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Laun

Laun hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona eru á bilinu $102,510 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnasérfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $128,640 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Tryggingastærðfræðingur
$119K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$103K
Vörustjóri
$129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona er Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $128,640. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona er $118,641.

