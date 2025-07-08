Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Laun

Laun hjá Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas eru á bilinu $90,450 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $140,700 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Síðast uppfært: 8/31/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Gagnasérfræðingur
$103K
Gagnafræðingur
$141K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas er Gagnafræðingur at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $140,700. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas er $103,490.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • Microsoft
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði