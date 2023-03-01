Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blinkist Laun

Laun hjá Blinkist eru á bilinu $49,575 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $165,219 fyrir Starfsmannastjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blinkist. Síðast uppfært: 9/6/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $76.2K
Starfsmannastjóri
$165K
Mannauður
$53.4K

Markaðsmál
$49.6K
Vörustjóri
$115K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$95.5K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Blinkist er Starfsmannastjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $165,219. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Blinkist er $85,814.

