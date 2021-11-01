Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blend360
Blend360 Laun

Laun hjá Blend360 eru á bilinu $23,422 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Gagnafræðingur í neðri kantinum til $160,800 fyrir Gagnafræðistjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blend360. Síðast uppfært: 9/5/2025

$160K

Gagnafræðingur
Median $23.4K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $31.6K

Gagnaverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
Median $100K

Gagnasérfræðingur
$53.7K
Gagnafræðistjóri
$161K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Blend360 er Gagnafræðistjóri at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $160,800. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Blend360 er $53,730.

