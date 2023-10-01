Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Laun

Laun hjá Blankfactor eru á bilinu $23,623 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $180,900 fyrir Information Technologist (IT) í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blankfactor. Síðast uppfært: 10/10/2025

$160K

Gagnafræðingur
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$23.6K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$112K
Algengar spurningar

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Blankfactor es Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $180,900. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Blankfactor es $85,994.

