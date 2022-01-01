Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blackstone Laun

Launasvið Blackstone eru frá $40,903 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í neðri enda til $300,000 fyrir Áhættufjárfestir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Blackstone. Síðast uppfært: 8/23/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

Backend hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Fjármálagreinir
Median $110K
Áhættufjárfestir
Median $300K

Tengdur aðili

Greinandi

Gagnavísindamaður
Median $150K
Vörustjóri
Median $155K
Gagnagreinir
Median $135K
Viðskiptagreinir
$40.9K
Viðskiptaþróun
$133K
Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$109K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$139K
Fjárfestingarbankastjóri
$168K
Lögfræðimál
$219K
Markaðsmál
$199K
Verkefnastjóri
$48K
Netöryggissérfræðingur
$136K
Verkefnastjóri hugbúnaðarþróunar
$207K
Lausnarhönnuður
$60.6K
Algengar spurningar

