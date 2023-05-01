Fyrirtækjaskrá
Blackline Safety
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
Helstu innsýn
  • Deildu einhverju einstöku um Blackline Safety sem gæti verið hjálplegt fyrir aðra (t.d. viðtalstips, val á teymum, einstök menning, o.s.frv.).
    • Um

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    Vefsíða
    2004
    Stofnár
    481
    Fjöldi starfsmanna
    $50M-$100M
    Áætlaðar tekjur
    Höfuðstöðvar

    Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

    Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

    Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

    Úrvalsstörf

      Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Blackline Safety

    Tengd fyrirtæki

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

    Önnur úrræði