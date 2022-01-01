Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bittrex
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Bittrex Laun

Laun hjá Bittrex eru á bilinu $170,000 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur í neðri kantinum til $232,155 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bittrex. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Fáðu borgað, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega $30þ+ (stundum $300þ+) hækkunum. Láttu semja um launin þín eða fáðu ferilskrána þína yfirfarnar af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningarfulltrúum sem gera þetta daglega.

Vörustjóri
$232K
Ráðningaraðili
$184K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $170K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Bittrex şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $232,155 tazminatla Vörustjóri at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bittrex şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $184,075 tutarındadır.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Bittrex

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Figure
  • Braintree
  • YipitData
  • BitGo
  • Ocrolus
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði