BigBear.ai Laun

Launasvið BigBear.ai eru frá $109,450 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Gagnavísindamaður í neðri enda til $173,865 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BigBear.ai. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $118K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptavinafarsæld
$171K
Gagnavísindamaður
$109K

Vöruhönnuður
$174K
Algengar spurningar

