Launasvið BHP eru frá $58,621 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Sala í neðri enda til $194,281 fyrir Endurskoðandi í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BHP. Síðast uppfært: 8/19/2025

$160K

Fáðu greitt, ekki blekkt

Við höfum samið um þúsundir tilboða og náum reglulega hækkanum upp á $30K+ (stundum $300K+).Fáðu launin þín samþykkt eða láttu ferilskrána þína fara yfir af raunverulegum sérfræðingum - ráðningaraðilum sem gera það daglega.

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $103K

Full-Stack hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Endurskoðandi
$194K
Fyrirtækjaþróun
$121K

Gagnavísindamaður
$128K
Jarðfræðiverkfræðingur
$156K
Vélbúnaðarverkfræðingur
$78.5K
Upplýsingatæknifræðingur
$88.5K
Vélaverkfræðingur
$138K
Vöruhönnuður
$101K
Vörustjóri
$142K
Verkefnastjóri
$159K
Sala
$58.6K
Lausnarhönnuður
$94.2K
Tæknileg verkefnastjóri
$181K
Algengar spurningar

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w BHP to Endurskoðandi at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $194,281. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w BHP wynosi $124,515.

