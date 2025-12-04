Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bentley Systems
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Laun
  • Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri

  • Öll Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri laun

Bentley Systems Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri Laun

Miðgildi Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri launapakka in United States hjá Bentley Systems er samtals $170K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Bentley Systems. Síðast uppfært: 12/4/2025

Miðgildi launa
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
Samtals á ári
$170K
Stig
-
Grunnlaun
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bónus
$0
Ár hjá fyrirtæki
10 Ár
Ár reynsla
10 Ár
Hvað eru starfsþrep hjá Bentley Systems?
Nýjustu launaupplýsingar
Bæta viðBæta við launBæta við launum

Fyrirtæki

Staðsetning | Dagsetning

Starfsþrep

Merki

Starfsreynsla í árum

Samtals / Hjá fyrirtæki

Heildarlaun

Grunnlaun | Hlutabréf (ár) | Bónus
Engin laun fundust
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Flytja út gögnSkoða laus störf

Leggja til

Fáðu staðfest laun í innhólfið þitt

Skráðu þig fyrir staðfest Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri tilboð.Þú færð sundurliðun launaupplýsinga sendar með tölvupósti. Læra meira

Þessi síða er vernduð af reCAPTCHA og Google Persónuverndarstefna og Þjónustuskilmálar gilda.

Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hjá Bentley Systems in United States er árleg heildarlaun upp á $204,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Bentley Systems fyrir Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri hlutverkið in United States er $146,000.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Bentley Systems

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bentley-systems/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.