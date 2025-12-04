Bentley Systems Þjónustuver Laun

Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bentley Systems
Meðaltal Þjónustuver heildarlauna in Netherlands hjá Bentley Systems er á bilinu €35.1K til €49.8K á year. Skoðaðu grunnlaun, hlutabréf og bónusaskiptingu fyrir heildarlaunapakka Bentley Systems. Síðast uppfært: 12/4/2025

Meðaltal heildarlauna

$45.8K - $52.2K
Netherlands
Venjulegt bil
Mögulegt bil
$40.5K$45.8K$52.2K$57.6K
Venjulegt bil
Mögulegt bil

Hæstlaunaði launapakkinn fyrir Þjónustuver hjá Bentley Systems in Netherlands er árleg heildarlaun upp á €49,838. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Bentley Systems fyrir Þjónustuver hlutverkið in Netherlands er €35,056.

Önnur úrræði

