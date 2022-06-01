Fyrirtækjaskrá
BenQ
BenQ Laun

Launasvið BenQ eru frá $21,449 í heildarbótum á ári fyrir Vörustjóri í neðri enda til $32,017 fyrir Viðskiptagreinir í efri enda. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá BenQ. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $32K
Viðskiptagreinir
$32K
Viðskiptaþróun
$25.8K

Vörustjóri
$21.4K
Algengar spurningar

BenQ mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $28,910.

Völdu störf

    Engin völdu störf fundust fyrir BenQ

