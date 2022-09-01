Fyrirtækjaskrá
Bending Spoons Laun

Laun hjá Bending Spoons eru á bilinu $55,272 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $154,372 fyrir Gagnafræðingur í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Bending Spoons. Síðast uppfært: 8/26/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $83.8K

Bakendahugbúnaðarverkfræðingur

Viðskiptasérfræðingur
$71.3K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$65.6K

Gagnafræðingur
$154K
Markaðsmál
$55.3K
Vörustjóri
$59.7K
Ráðningaraðili
$86K
Algengar spurningar

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Gagnafræðingur at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

